Houlton 10, George Stevens Academy 0

Houlton varsity girls picked up the 10-0 win over George Stevens Academy today.

For Houlton, Maddie Marino scored 4 goals and added 2 assists, Lydia Byron added 2 goals and 1 assist, Ella McCarthy had 2 goals, Mylee Sylvia had 1 goal and 1 assist, and Natalie DeLucca added 1 goal.

Emma McCarthy had the shut out in net for the Shires.