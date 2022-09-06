BELFAST – Shop Maine Craft will hold its third annual Guild Fine Craft Show: Belfast, in conjunction with Waterfall Arts, on Sept. 17-18. Featuring exquisite fine craft designs for special occasions and everyday use, the show will be held outdoors on the lawn of Waterfall Arts in downtown Belfast. All fine craft is handmade by the juried Guild level members of Maine Crafts Association.

Show Director Lizz Brown of Shop Maine Craft said, “This is the first year we’ve brought our Belfast Guild Show outdoors and are thrilled to do so with Waterfall Arts. Waterfall’s property is the perfect blend of being both downtown and in a spacious open-air location. The building will be open to the public during the show, so attendees can enjoy their art-filled hallways, exhibitions and studios.”

Attendees will collect, learn and gather with fellow craft enthusiasts, supporters and artists. The show features 19 fine craft artists exhibiting handmade jewelry, ceramics, wood turning, fiber wearable & decorative, furniture, paper, and more.

Weekend admission is $5 and those under 18 may attend free of charge. Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Waterfall Arts, 256 High Street. For more information, please email Brown at lizz@shopmainecraft.com or visit shopmainecraft.com.

Maine Crafts Association provides educational programs, public events, mentorship, artist promotions and an inclusive community to connect emerging, mid-career and established craftspeople.

Shop Maine Craft provides Maine Crafts Association members with opportunities to expand their economic resources through retail sales, fine craft shows and events.

Maine Crafts Association and Shop Maine Craft work in partnership to support and expand Maine’s creative economy.

To support Maine’s rich craft traditions and inclusive craft community please visit mainecrafts.org

To explore and purchase unique Maine crafts visit shopmainecraft.com.



Founded in 2000, Waterfall Arts is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization. Waterfall Arts is a community arts center located in Belfast, Maine, that meets its mission through classes and workshops, exhibitions, community studios, events, and arts-outreach programs. waterfallarts.org.