Maine’s Board of Environmental Protection adopted rules on Thursday designed to save energy by increasing the efficiency of a variety of household products.

The rules are required by legislation passed last year, and they will improve the efficiency of products such as computers, plumbing fixtures and even electric hot tubs sold in Maine.

Jack Shapiro of the Natural Resources Council of Maine said the new standards will not only save energy and fight climate change, but also save money for Mainers.

“One analysis said that these could be $9 million in annual savings per year by 2025, and $36 million annually by 2035,” Shapiro said. “So these are relatively simple changes, but they could mean real money.”

Maine’s rules will align with regulations already in effect in California. The standards will only apply to new products, and there is no requirement to replace older, less efficient appliances that are in use.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.