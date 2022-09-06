Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

As a resident of Bangor for 30 years, I’m appalled as to how the homeless are treating the public areas they are currently “camping” at. The mounds of trash and syringes are an eyesore and health risk.

I’m all for helping those in need, but I think letting this behavior continue or be allowed more freely is only going to attract more people from out of Bangor to participate in this camping wherever you want and make things worse. Can the city please hold a public meeting for concerned citizens to have a voice on this matter, please?

Scott Rose

Bangor