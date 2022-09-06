Lee Academy 5 (1-0), Woodland 0 (0-1)

At Alumni Field in Lee , Jackson Sabattus scored just five minutes into the match off a corner kick by Finn Knowles to give Lee Academy the early lead. Nick Allard added two more first half goals to put the Pandas up 3-0 at the half.

Sabattus registered a hat trick scoring two goals in the second half. Knowles and Allard finished with two assists each and Ethan Linscott and Landan Flewelling had an assist.

Lee keeper Andy Scott earned the shutout , making 8 saves on 13 Woodland shots.

Dragon goalies Shain McIver and James Noyes combined to make 11 saves on 24 shots.