The Katahdin Higher Education Center is pleased to host an exciting free resource fair coming to the Katahdin Region once more. This event is cohosted by Eastern Maine Development Corporation, Eastern Maine Community College, and the U.S. Small Business Administration.



Come meet representatives from service organizations dedicated to helping Maine small businesses start, grow and thrive.

Participating organizations are: Eastern Maine Development Corporation, Eastern Maine Community College, U.S. Small Business Administration Maine District Office & Region 1 Advocate, Small Business Development Centers, Veteran Business Outreach Center, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, Four Directions, Procurement Technical Assistance Center, SCORE, Maine International Trade Center, Women’s Business Centers, MaineStream Finance, staff from Maine’s Congressional Delegation, and New Ventures Maine.

The roadmap to success for small businesses in the area start with planning, training, getting the necessary help, exploring entrepreneurship, hiring, business licensing, funding sources, certifications and contracts, and markets and marketing, all possibilities to be explored at the event.



The fair will be held on Sept. 15 at the Katahdin Higher Education Center from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. The center is located at 1 Dirigo Dr., East Millinocket, Maine. For more information, contact Deb Rountree, M.Ed, at 207-746-5741 or by visiting the Katahdin Region Development Board/Katahdin Higher Education Facebook page.