The vaping company Juul Labs will be paying more than $400 million to settle an investigation into its marketing practices by Maine, and 32 other states and territories.

By the terms of the settlement announced Tuesday, Maine will get about $11 million annually over the next six to 10 years.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said that Juul “targeted young consumers with products known to be highly addictive and ultimately deadly.”

As part of the settlement, Juul has agreed to refrain from youth marketing, funding education programs and the sale of any flavors not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

