I’m writing to voice my support for Peter Lyford of Eddington, a candidate for Maine Senate District 10. A Republican, Lyford has been a member of the Maine House of Representatives and we need to keep his leadership active in our state government.

His work ethic, honesty and sensibility are what is needed in our state capitol. In addition to his businesses, he is active in community affairs. When he tackles a community project, he approaches it energetically. The finished product is a quality product that is seen to completion.

Voters in District 10 will be well represented when they elect Peter Lyford in November as their state senator.

Debra Z. Walsh

Clifton