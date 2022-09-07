Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

It’s exciting to read that so many Maine high school graduates are taking the opportunity to attend community college for free this fall thanks to a new program approved by the state earlier this year. As a result, enrollment in Maine Community Colleges is up 12 percent. That’s great news for the colleges, for the students, and for their future employers – like mine.

Here at Northern Light Health, we recognize the importance of growth and development for our current, new, and future employees. We want to demonstrate to each of them that we are prepared to live our values and meet or exceed our commitments to our patients and communities.

That’s why we work hard to collaborate with many community partners like the Maine Community College System to offer a wide array of clinical, business, leadership, and inter/intrapersonal skills training. We are also pleased to offer apprenticeships in several employment sectors, including some sectors beyond what people typically think of as health care. These include environmental services, certified nursing assistants, nutrition services (dietary aide), patient service representatives (medical office assistant), and medical assistants.

As our state continues to prioritize accessible and affordable education and training for working adults, this helps to solidify Maine as a premier career, education, and lifestyle destination to attract diverse and talented professionals and their families to stay here or relocate here. In doing so, we will help to refine the state’s image beyond just a great place to vacation, it’s a great place to thrive.

Paul Bolin

Senior Vice President

Chief People Officer

Northern Light Health

Brewer