Fall sports are back.

The high school sports season kicked off last week, and we’ve rounded up our favorite photos from local games during the first week of the season.

Bangor vs. Brewer football

Bangor quarterback Jack Schuck passes the ball before Brewer’s Aiden Davis comes in for the tackle in first half action of the Bangor Brewer football game Friday night at Cameron Stadium. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Brewer’s Cameron Hughes runs the ball in first half action of the Bangor Brewer football game Friday night at Cameron Stadium. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Brewer’s Cameron Hughes is tackled by Bangor’s Kyle Johnson (20) and Connor Boone (1) in first half action of the Bangor Brewer football game Friday night at Cameron Stadium. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN Brewer quarterback Ryder Goodwin fumbles the ball when hit by Bangor’s Connor Boone in first half action of the Bangor Brewer football game Friday night at Cameron Stadium. The ball was recovered by Bangor’s Zach Cota. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The Bangor Rams celebrate a play during their game against Brewer on Sept. 2, 2022 at Cameron Stadium. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Bangor’s head coach Dave Morris questions a call by the refs in the first half of the Bangor Brewer football game Friday night at Cameron Stadium. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN Bangor quarterback Jack Schuck is brought down by Brewer’s Brock Flagg (24), Evan Nadeau (3) and Jason Melanson (4) in first half action of the Bangor Brewer football game Friday night at Cameron Stadium. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Fans sit under a clear sky for the Bangor vs. Brewer football game at Cameron Stadium Friday night. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Bangor vs. Hampden Academy field hockey

Hampden Academy junior goalie Jada Bilodeau (99) attempts to block a shot in a game against Bangor High School at Cameron Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Bangor won 3-0. Credit: Seth Poplaski / BDN

Bangor High School field hockey teammates celebrate as they defeated Hampden Academy 3-0 at Cameron Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Credit: Seth Poplaski / BDN

The Bangor High School field hockey team cheers on their teammates in a game against Hampden Academy at Cameron Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Credit: Seth Poplaski / BDN

The Hampden Academy field hockey team huddles together during a game against Bangor High School at Cameron Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Bangor won 3-0. Credit: Seth Poplaski / BDN

Bangor High School field hockey goalie Lydia Lynch prepares to protect the net during a shutout game against Hampden Academy at Cameron Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Credit: Seth Poplaski / BDN

Hampden Academy midfielder Callie Moran, a junior, and Bangor High senior Genevieve Sychterz play in a Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, field hockey game. Credit: Seth Poplaski / BDN

Bangor High Senior Nora Morasco and a Hampden Academy player are shown in this Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, photo from a field hockey game. Credit: Seth Poplaski / BDN

Bangor High senior Genevieve Sychterz and Hampden Academy junior Morgan Robinson clash in a Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, field hockey game while another Hampden Academy player looks on. Credit: Seth Poplaski / BDN

Orono vs. Washington Academy, girls soccer

Orono High School’s Anna Robertson (12) fights with Washington Academy’s Eliana Snyder (14) during Orono’s 7-0 Victory over the Raiders on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Schilmoeller

Orono vs. Washington Academy, boys soccer

Orono High School’s Lucas Allen (22) and Washington Academy’s Linus Patterson (25) battle for possession during the Raiders’ 6-2 victory over the Red Riots on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Schilmoeller Orono High School’s Hashim Wise (2) and Washington Academy’s goalie Ethan Cates (93) collide as Cates attempts to block Wise’s shot on goal during the Raiders’ 6-2 victory over the Red Riots on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Schilmoeller