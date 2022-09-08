The Shaw Institute and Blue Hill Heritage Trust invite you to join us Saturday, Sept. 24 from 2-4 p.m. for a Beach Cleanup Day at Carter Nature Preserve on the Cross Road in Surry. Be a part of Plastic Oceans International event, Trees & Seas festival by helping to clean this beautiful property which is under conservation with BHHT. Plastics collected at this event will contribute to scientific research done at the Shaw Institute using our new plastics analysis and identification instrument. This data will be shared and combined with other communities around the world participating in Trees and Seas.

Participants should arrive at 2 p.m.. We will provide materials and assign paired volunteers specific areas and duties including data collection.

Prizes will be awarded for fun categories. Family friendly, and please bring water bottles, wear durable work gloves, sunscreen and sturdy shoes. Registration is not required. Rain date, Sunday the 25th from 2-4 p.m. For further info., contact the BHHT office at 207-374-5118 or the Shaw Institute at info@shawinstitute.org.