University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer several opportunities for volunteer cooks to receive important food safety training in September and October. “Cooking for Crowds” will be available through both in-person workshops in multiple locations and via Zoom.

This popular course offers up-to-date information on how to handle, transport, store and prepare foods safely for large group functions such as soup kitchens, church suppers, food pantries and community fundraisers. Participants receive a manual specifically designed for volunteer cooks, certificate of attendance, posters, a magnet and thermometers. This class meets the Good Shepherd Food Bank food safety training requirements.

The $15 per person fee includes all materials. Register and find more details online (extension.umaine.edu/food-health/food-safety/cooking-for-crowds). For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call 207-781-6099 or 800-287-1471 (in Maine).