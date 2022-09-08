PORTLAND –– Junior Achievement of Maine has announced their new volunteer recruitment campaign today, encouraging people to get involved in their community by becoming a Junior Achievement volunteer and role model. To inspire new volunteers, the hashtag #PutYourselfOutThere will invite past, present, and future volunteers to reflect and share how they put themselves out there to make a difference in their community, and how the experience impacted them.

With back-to-school season here, now is the time for new volunteers to learn how to make a difference in local schools. Volunteers can expect to make tangible contributions to their community by teaching students the entrepreneurship, work readiness, and financial literacy skills that are not usually taught in the classroom. Hands-on, classroom curriculum and volunteer training is provided.

The campaign will focus on the impact you can make as a JA volunteer, highlighting volunteer testimony and the important and necessary life lessons one can pass along to students in grades K-12.

The campaign will launch on Wednesday, Sept. 14 and end in early November. To learn more about volunteering at Junior Achievement of Maine, check out the JA Maine volunteer page.

Junior Achievement of Maine’s mission is to inspire and prepare Maine kindergarten-12th grade students through experiential, hands-on programs that focus on entrepreneurship, workforce readiness, and financial literacy. Utilizing volunteer mentors, Junior Achievement seeks to deliver programs that empower our state’s young people to prepare for bright financial futures and career opportunities in Maine.

For more Junior Achievement of Maine news, please visit our website at http://www.jamaine.org.