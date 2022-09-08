A man was found shot in the face in Gardiner on Wednesday morning.

Police found the man bleeding from the face about 11:40 a.m. near Water and Cherry streets, and later learned he was likely shot on Green Street, according to Gardiner police Chief James M. Toman.

The man was taken to Maine General Medical Center in Augusta before being transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland, Toman said Wednesday.

Toman said no one has been arrested in the shooting, but emphasized he believes there’s no threat to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation.