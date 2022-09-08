Today is Thursday. The temperatures will be in the mid-70s to high 60s from north to south, with scattered showers to the north and sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Eleven more Mainers have died and another 445 COVID-19 cases reported across the state since Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,524 as of Wednesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

The chair of the Piscataquis County Commission on Tuesday questioned the steep cost of COVID-19 testing at the Piscataquis County Jail months ago, after rounds of testing due to a number of inmates and staff cases racked up a bill amounting to more than $11,000.

Gorham Town Councilor Ben Hartwell and Piscataquis County Commissioner Wayne Erkkinen were the only two sitting Maine officeholders identified on the rolls, an Anti-Defamation League spokesperson said.

PLUS: The leaked Oath Keepers membership list raises fresh concerns about the presence of extremists in law enforcement and the military.

“I’m never confident until the roll is called, but we’re making good progress,” the Maine senator said on Wednesday.

He told supporters to either just vote for him without ranking other choices or vote Poliquin all the way across — moves that would have the same effect.

Annlinn Kruger’s messages have received the attention of officials because the paint she was using was difficult to remove.

The University of Maine System’s board of trustees will consider a request to use an additional $26 million to improve UMaine’s athletic facilities.

Tom Bird announced Wednesday he was stepping down and leaving the assistant athletic director post.

Mike Gerace called his resolve “part of the game” and that he motivates himself through the bumps and bruises by not wanting to let his team down.

Aidan Carney is a native of Paradise Valley, Arizona, and spent last season in the North American Hockey League with two teams.

Alrig USA plans to redevelop a parcel of land on the corner of School Street and Broadway by an entrance to the Broadway shopping center.

Casa Jalisco has been undergoing renovations inside the space since March, when plans for the restaurant were announced.

The museum plans to highlight the old mill, the papermaking process and the lives of the hundreds of people who worked there.

Clean Maine Carbon LLC plans to build a kiln that will convert wood material to biochar in an oxygen-deprived environment at the facility at 185 Greenville Steam Road.

The town hopes the Eagle Point Business Park will be attractive to small businesses, including family businesses, needing to grow.

Taking a deeper look at traffic and speeding along College Avenue would fall in line with ongoing efforts to revitalize downtown Waterville.

Here are five brewery-based events in the Portland area where you can concentrate on a great pint of suds this fall, and maybe something else, as well.

Abraham Cox and Peter Williams were hanged together for the hatchet-and-razor murders of most of the crew aboard the brig Albion Cooper.

