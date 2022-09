John Bapst 5 (2-0), Foxcroft Academy 1 (1-1)

Foxcroft Academy opened the scoring with a penalty kick by Kyle Jankunas. John Bapst tallied two first half goals with Kyle Sidaway scoring from Logan Hart and Jon Pangburn scoring with an assist from Hunter Clukey. In the second half, Jack Mason scored off a pass from Jon Pangburn, Silas Pepin scored unassisted and Ellis Columber scored with the assist going to Noah Faragher Houghton.