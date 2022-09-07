Lewiston 5 (1-1), Bangor 2 (1-1)

At Bangor, the Lewiston Blue Devils scored 5 unanswered goals to defeat Bangor 5-2.

The Rams scored first when Zach Shaw won a ball 30 yards out, beat a defender and fired a shot past the Lewiston goalkeeper. Sam Ahola doubled Bangor’s lead when he headed in a long throw-in from Wyatt Stevens that was flicked on by Gabe Berenyi.

Lewiston scored two in the first half to tie the game, one each by Mohamed Gabon and Shafi Ibrahim. Lewiston tallied three more goals in the last 15 minutes of the game, with Gabon and Ibrahim scoring again, and Jacinto Mavinga adding another. Lewiston received assists from Mustafa Hassan, Hamze Nur and David Abdi.

Payson Goyette made 5 saves on 10 shots for Lewiston while Sam Rutledge and Graeme O’Neal combined to make 10 saves for Bangor. Each team is now 1-1 on the season.