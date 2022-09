Central 6 (1-0), Dexter 0 (0-1)

At Corinth, Jacoby Buzzard and Raolin Willis scored two goals each to help Central to 6-0 victory over Dexter. Hayden Strout and Nick Kelley each added goals for the Red Devils. The Red Devils received assists from Willis, Casyn Rushlow, Jakson Pollock, Nick Masters and Bryce Cadieux.

For Central (1-0), goalie Nick Masters saved 4 of 7 shots. For the Dexter Tigers (0-1) Trevor Speed made 17 saves on 29 shots.