The University of Maine Intermedia Programs has launched its annual faculty exhibition “ARTworkers,” which will be on display through Sept. 16 at the Innovative Media Research and Commercialization Center. The exhibit features a mobile research lab by Susan Smith, director of Intermedia Programs, and advised by Ali Abedi, professor of electrical and computer engineering and cooperating professor of computing and information sciences, that displays forever chemicals, contaminated soils, waters and plants. The mobile lab will be featured at the New York City Soil and Water Conservation Department in November.

A galley talk will be held at the IMRC Center on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. hosted by Smith and other Intermedia faculty with work in the exhibit, including N.B. Aldrich, Sheridan Kelley, Bethany Engstrom and Arturo Camacho.