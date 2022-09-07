A data breach at a student loan servicing company may have exposed the personal information of about 2.5 million borrowers, including more than 15,000 in Maine, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Nelnet Inc. reported an unknown party accessed “certain student loan account registration information” sometime between June and late July, according to the Press Herald.

According to the Nebraska-based company, the information that may have been accessed includes Social Security numbers, names, addresses, email addresses and phone numbers.

The Press Herald reported financial account numbers and payment information were not affected by the data breach.

There’s reportedly been no illicit use of the personal information yet.

The company is providing free access to credit monitoring services to anyone whose personal information was potentially affected by the incident, according to the Press Herald.

Nelnet began notifying borrowers last month. Law enforcement has been notified of the data breach.