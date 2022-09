A Unity woman was killed in a Monday morning car crash in Albion.

Elva M. LaPointe, 93, was driving a white 2012 Toyota Corolla on Unity Road about 10:42 a.m. when she appears to have suffered a “medical event,” according to Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

LaPointe then went off the road into a ditch, where her Toyota rolled over and flipped before landing on its roof, Read said Wednesday.

She died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.