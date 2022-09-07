A 12-year-old juvenile has been charged with terrorizing after a threat was found written on the wall of a Bangor school on Wednesday.

The threat of an act of violence that would occur on Sept. 7 was found written on the wall of the Bangor Regional Program at 208 Maine Avenue on Tuesday, according to the Bangor Police Department.

An investigation found that a 12-year-old, who has not been identified, left the message. The juvenile was charged with terrorizing, Bangor police said.

“We encourage everyone, if they see or hear something that doesn’t seem right, to say something as soon as possible to the administration or a trusted adult,” James Tager, the superintendent of Bangor schools, said on Wednesday. “The Bangor School Department prioritizes the safety and well being of everyone on our school campuses. Together, we all play a key role in keeping our schools safe.”

Bangor schools saw an increased police presence on Wednesday, but no disturbances had been reported.