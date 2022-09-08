COVID-19 outbreaks at 26 long-term care facilities across the state are under investigation by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The outbreak has affected the Woodlands Senior Living center in Waterville, where cases affected 27 residents and staff, the Morning Sentinel reported.

A COVID-19 outbreak is identified when five or more people test positive, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The facilities have not been restricting access, as was typical during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, but staff are taking appropriate precautions to attempt to curb the spread of the virus, according to the Sentinel.

The outbreaks are being monitored by the Maine CDC, spokesperson Robert Long said on Thursday.