Queen Elizabeth II, who served as Britain’s monarch for 70 years, died on Thursday at the age of 96.

The queen was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, and her death will have an impact far outside of the borders of the United Kingdom.

Here’s what Maine’s leaders had to say about her death:

Gov. Janet Mills

“Queen Elizabeth served with dignity and grace across her historic seventy year reign. On behalf of the people of Maine, I offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth,” Mills said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

Sen. Susan Collins

“For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II has been a source of strength and stability for one of America’s greatest allies. Her historic reign was defined by her dignity, character, and devotion to duty. She will be deeply missed, but her faithful service and leadership will be long remembered,” Collins said on Thursday.

Sen. Angus King

“On behalf of the State of Maine, I wish to send my condolences to the Royal Family, the United Kingdom, and all the Commonwealth,” King wrote on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Statements from Reps. Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree were not available as of Thursday afternoon.