A man was killed Wednesday evening when York County sheriff’s deputies attempted to arrest him.

Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, was at a Rosemont Avenue residence in North Waterboro about 6:48 p.m. when deputies responded to a disturbance there, according to York County Sheriff William King Jr.

A struggle broke out when deputies attempted to arrest Woodburn, during which Deputy Levi Johnson fired his gun, King said Thursday morning.

Woodburn died at the scene.

Johnson has been placed on paid administrative leave while the Maine attorney general’s office investigates the shooting, as is standard procedure.