Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Voters in Maine House District 39 (formally 97) have been ably and honorably served by Rep. Jan Dodge for the past four years (two terms). This year, Dodge is seeking, and indeed deserves, reelection to a third term.

To her credit, Dodge has proven herself to be the honest, hard working, dedicated representative that she set out to be four years ago and, if reelected, will continue to be in her next term. Dodge’s friendly, unpretentious manner endears her to everyone she meets, regardless of their personal status or political leanings, and enables her to think, speak and act with sensibility, integrity and fairness to all. We need more legislators like her in Augusta!

With this year’s redistricting, however, voters should take note that this district now includes the cities of Belfast and Northport, as it did previously, and, for the first time, the town of Belmont. Through redistricting, the town of Waldo is no longer part of this district.

Dodge is a full-time servant of the people, and goes to great lengths to listen, consider and respond to the needs and views of those she represents.

As she did in her first two campaigns, Dodge has personally reached out to her constituents; this summer, she has visited more than 2,000 (yes, 2,000) households district-wide, including nearly every one in her new “frontier,” Belmont.

I will be voting for Jan Dodge on Nov. 8 and urge others to join me.

Peter Wilkinson

Belfast