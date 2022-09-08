ORONO, Maine — Junior running back Logun McMahon had a memorable first half as his Class D John Bapst Memorial High School Crusaders cruised to a 31-0 victory over Old Town at the University of Maine’s Alfond Arena on Thursday night. The latest Maine high school sports scores and schedules Football Crabtree standings

McMahon carried the ball 12 times for 153 yards and three touchdowns and he also had an interception as the Crusaders built a 25-0 halftime lead. He then galloped 15 yards for his fourth TD of the game late in the third period.

McMahon concluded his evening with 182 yards on 15 carries.

John Bapst improved to 2-0 and Old Town fell to 0-2.

McMahon finished off a game-opening 10-play, 57-yard drive with a 2-yard run for the first touchdown of the game.

Old Town’s James Cote carries the ball away from John Bapst’s Tristan Martin in first half action of their football game at Alfond Stadium at the University of Maine Thursday night. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Tristan Martin’s interception in the end zone stalled an Old Town 13-play, 60-yard drive on the Coyotes’ first series. John Bapst went 80 yards on eight plays to extend the lead to 12-0 as McMahon rambled 61 yards on a third-and-33 play to extend the drive and followed that with a 29-yard TD run.

Junior Will Cashman came on midway through the second period after freshman quarterback Aidan Ouellette had engineered the first two touchdown drives. He led the Crusaders on a six-play, 51-yard drive that he capped with a 5-yard run on a nifty inside cut on an option play.

John Bapst’s Tristan Martin intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Old Town’s James Cote in the first half of the game at Alfond Stadium at the University of Maine Thursday night. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

John Bapst marched 51 yards again for its final touchdown of the half as a 22-yard pass on a second-and-16 from Cashman to Nolan Mitchell moved the ball inside the 10. McMahon punched it in from the 2-yard line with 28 seconds remaining in the half.

The John Bapst offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage. Nick Boyd, Mitchell Mayhew, Zach Gaudette, Marshall Sibley and Connor Simcox were among the offensive linemen who opened some large holes for the running backs.

McMahon used his size, leg drive and quickness to break a lot of tackles.

Old Town senior quarterback Jordan Craft completed 15 of 31 passes for 116 yards. Senior James Cote caught six passes for 63 yards.

Pivotal play: Leading 6-0, John Bapst was facing a third-and-33 situation at its own 10-yard line. McMahon took a pitchout heading around right end and then cleverly cut back and found a lot of open real estate en route to a 61-yard gain. He then sprinted 29 yards for the touchdown and John Bapst never looked back.

John Bapst’s Logun (cq) McMahon casually carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of the game against Old Town at Alfond Stadium at the University of Maine Thursday night. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Big takeaway: The Crusaders won only one game last year but look like legitimate Class D contenders with their option offense featuring a strong offensive line and the hard-running McMahon. Old Town, under first-year coach Charles Beale, is young but the Coyotes do have a nice passing attack featuring Craft and Cote.

Up next: John Bapst travels to play Poland on Friday night while Old Town visits defending state Class D champ Foxcroft Academy in Dover-Foxcroft the same night.