Gov. Janet Mills and Maine’s congressional delegation blasted the California group that “red-listed” lobster in a Friday letter that accused it of a “baseless smear.”

The letter aggressively defended the state’s biggest fishery and perhaps its most culturally important industry after lobsters landed this week on the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s “Seafood Watch” red list of fisheries to avoid, citing risks that lobstering poses to endangered North Atlantic right whales. Some retailers have stopped offering lobster in response.

It is an extension of the fight over right whale protections between federal regulators and the industry, though a Maine lobster line has not been linked to an entanglement in roughly 20 years. The seasonal closure of a 967-square-mile fishing ground off the Maine coast was upheld by a judge last year and lobstermen have also made gear changes to comply with new rules.

The show of unity from Mills, Republican Sen. Susan Collins, independent Sen. Angus King and Democratic Reps. Chellie Pingree of the 1st District and Jared Golden of the 2nd District, shows the political perch that the industry has in Maine, where the 2021 catch was valued at a record $725 million last year in a bounceback from the early part of COVID-19 pandemic.

But the industry faces threats, including the federal regulations, increasing costs and inflation, international trade issues and a Gulf of Maine warming faster than virtually all the world’s oceans. Lobsterman also protested last year against Mills’ support for offshore wind projects, leading the governor and Legislature to compromise on a ban in state waters.