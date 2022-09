Dexter 7 (1-1) , PCHS 2 (0-2)

At Jeffrey Parola Field in Dexter

Abby Corson scored four goals, Jillean Poliquin tallied two, and Jozlynn Paige added the other for the Tigers in their first win of the season to go with one defeat. Poliquin and Cally Gudroe each had an assist for Dexter.

Molly Sipple and Brylee Ricker scored for PCHS, now 0-2.

Hannah Dean had 3 saves on 8 shots for Dexter and Bella Buehne made 16 saves on 31 shots for PCHS.