Lee Academy 3 (2-0), Central (1-2)

At Lee, Nick Allard scored off a Kutay Erturk assist just 18 seconds into the game to give the Pandas the early lead. Central’s Ethan Bean scored unassisted with 7:59 remaining in the first half to tie the match 1-1. The second half remained scoreless until Erturk scored twice late , one with 16:11 remaining and the other with 6:38 to go, both assisted by Allard.

Lee keeper Andrew Scott made several key saves, turning away 11 of 23 Red Devil shots. Central goalie Nick Masters made 9 saves on 15 Lee Academy shots.

Lee improves to 2-0 while Central falls to 1-2.