LEWISTON — For the first time since the months before the COVID-19 pandemic reached Maine, the St. Dominic Academy school community will gather together — students, teachers, and staff — for a schoolwide Mass on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Bishop Robert Deeley will serve as the main celebrant at the Mass, which will be held at 9 a.m. at Holy Cross Church on 1080 Lisbon Street in Lewiston. Students from the school’s Auburn campus will be bussed over to the Lewiston campus (next to the church) for the Mass.

After the Mass, the ceremonial ringing of the St. Dom’s bell will be held to honor the St. Dom’s baseball team that won the state championship last spring.

For more information about the event, contact the school at 207-782-6911.