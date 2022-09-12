Tours of the RALI CARES trailer are designed to help visitors see the possible warning signs of hidden drugs in teenagers’ bedrooms

BANGOR — According to the Maine Data Drug Hub, in 2021, there were 631 fatal overdoses and 4,448 non-fatal overdoses in our state. Nationally, 32 percent of 12th graders, 19 percent of 10th graders, and 10 percent of 8th graders said they used illicit drugs in 2021. Compared to the prior year (2020), that represents a decline of 5 percent for 12th graders; 12 percent for 10th graders; and 5 percent for 8th graders.

Despite the decrease in overall teen drug use nationwide, there is still a lot of work to be done. In an effort to help educate and combat these issues on a local level, Husson University is partnering with the Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative of Maine and the Code 3 to increase public awareness of the warning signs associated with opioid misuse. Code 3 is a non-profit organization that works to foster mutual trust and collaboration among police departments and the communities they serve.

“Six-hundred and thirty-one fatal overdoses in our state is still too high,” said Peter McLean, PharmD, the director of the Office of Experiential Education at Husson University’s School of Pharmacy. “We must do more to address this issue. Since Husson University’s School of Pharmacy has some of Maine’s leading experts on the effects of medication in the human body, we are pleased to have the RALI Maine trailer on our campus with the support of Code 3. Working together, we can help educate parents and young adults about the warning signs and dangers associated with addiction.”

The exhibit in the trailer will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 in the parking lot next to Husson University’s O’Donnell Commons building at 96 College Circle in Bangor, Maine. The event is free and open to the public.

Visitors entering the trailer will find an educational exhibit that’s set up like a teenager’s bedroom. The trailer is designed to help visitors spot possible warning signs of hidden drugs. The trailer serves as a useful tool that can help educate parents and other community members. Increasing public awareness of the warning signs of addiction can help ensure those struggling with addiction get the help they need.

The Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative of Maine is an alliance of local, state, and national organizations committed to finding solutions to end the substance misuse crisis. RALI Maine helps bring people and organizations together to share, learn and work across communities, providing effective tools and resources.

“If Husson University’s support for this initiative saves even one life, it will have been worth it,” said Dr. James Nash, dean of the College of Health and Pharmacy at Husson University. “No one should lose their life to a drug overdose; especially a teenager who has so much life to live. Initiatives like this are part of how Husson University gives back to our community.”

