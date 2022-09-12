BELFAST – Waldo County Technical Center has opened its doors to the students of Waldo County for the 2022-23 school year while welcoming new teachers, piloting new programs and boasting the highest enrollment in years.

Director Rick Amero reports that WCTC is serving 258 students from four schools in Waldo County as well as home schooled students. The Tech Center is offering 14 different programs, including Explore CTE, a program specifically designed for freshmen who want to delve into the fields within career and technical education while engaging in hands-on projects.

Explore CTE’s instructor, Chris Kein, lives in Unity with his wife and two dogs. Kein has a bachelor of science degree in physical therapy and has worked in the public school system for years as a physical therapist, high school teacher and coach. He loves woodworking and creates everything from wooden rings to fine furniture at One Of A Kein Woodcraft.

Hillary Steinau is excited to be joining the Waldo Tech team as the new graphic design instructor. Originally from New York, she earned her bachelor of fine arts degree from Washington University in St. Louis. After graduation, she worked for 15 years in the UK and Germany as a graphic designer for music and lifestyle magazines

Steinau has been proud to call Maine home since 2003. In 2009, she started her own design studio, Camden Design, where she focuses on editorial and branding projects. Using Adobe software (InDesign, Illustrator and Photoshop) Hillary enjoys sharing her knowledge with students to help them be the designers of the future. When not at school she enjoys painting, traveling, reading, and learning new design tricks.

For more information about Waldo County Technical Center, please visit waldotech.org or call 207-342-5231.