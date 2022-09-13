WINDHAM — St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Windham, Westbrook, and Gorham will welcome Emmy nominee, renowned daytime actor, and acclaimed presenter Frank Runyeon for a three-evening program that will include three separate, unique performances at three different venues. Admission is free, and participants can attend just one performance or all three. “A Journey to Joy!” will feature a different theme each evening:

Sunday, Sept. 25

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham

6:30 p.m.

Theme: Stories from the Gospel of Luke

Monday, Sept. 26

St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown Street, Westbrook

6:30 p.m.

Theme: Sermon on the Mount

Tuesday, Sept. 27

St. Anne Church, 299 Main Street, Gorham

6:30 p.m.

Theme: Contemporary Struggles to Live Faithfully in the Media Age

“The public is welcome to meet, greet, and take photos with Frank after each performance,” said Fr. Lou Phillips, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish. “This is a family-friendly event designed for adults and children of all ages. All are welcome.”

Frank Runyeon is an Emmy-nominated actor who has appeared in over 100 television shows, including “Santa Barbara,” “General Hospital,” “All My Children,” “The Young and the Restless,” “As the World Turns,” “Falcon Crest,” “L.A. Law,” and “Melrose Place.” For more than 25 years, he has performed the Gospel for hundreds of thousands of people in almost every state in America, earning rave reviews from critics, scholars, and Church leaders. For more information, contact the parish at 207-892-8288.