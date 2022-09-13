Got pain? Community members are invited to join Healthy Acadia on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 5-6 p.m., via Zoom for “Integrative Approaches to Pain Management,” with special guest Dr. Joshua Ehrlich. The free online event is the latest installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.

We can do a tremendous amount to help ourselves with discomfort, tension, and pain in concert with medical approaches. Join Healthy Acadia and Dr. Ehrlich for this special workshop where participants will explore the following integrative approaches to pain management:

Mindfulness strategies

Breathing exercises

Relaxation techniques

Bodywork approaches

Visualization & trance

Psychological dimensions

Pre-registration is required for this free event. The one-hour session will be offered virtually via Zoom. To register and receive the Zoom link, go to bit.ly/mindful-1022.

Dr. Ehrlich is a senior advisor and coach who helps drive innovation and change. He is an authority on succeeding in demanding environments and an expert on mindful leadership. Based on his research he helps individuals, teams, and organizations develop their careers, resilience, and effectiveness. Josh has worked with hundreds of executives and dozens of teams in multinational companies, including more than 50 of the Fortune 100 across multiple industries. Josh is the author of “Mindshifting: Focus for Performance.”

For additional information about this and future mindfulness events in the series or additional programs focused on building skills that promote mindful living, contact Nina Zeldin at nina@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s health and wellness programs and services, visit healthyacadia.org.