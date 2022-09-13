FRYEBURG — The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera’s award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, will begin its 16th season on Oct. 22, with a live transmission of Cherubini’s Medea, a Met-premiere production starring soprano Sondra Radvanovsky in the title role.

In addition to Medea, the 2022–23 Live in HD season will feature two more company premieres, both led by Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin: Kevin Puts’s The Hours, in its world-premiere production, starring the powerhouse trio of soprano Renée Fleming, mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, and soprano Kelli O’Hara, and the Met premiere of Terence Blanchard’s first opera, Champion, about the life of boxer Emile Griffith. Four additional new productions will be presented throughout the season: Giordano’s Fedora with soprano Sonya Yoncheva in the title role; Wagner’s Lohengrin starring tenor Piotr Beczała; and two Mozart operas conducted by Nathalie Stutzmann, including a cinematic staging of Don Giovanni by Ivo van Hove and Simon McBurney’s production of Die Zauberflöte, which raises the orchestra pit to allow interaction with the cast.

“Our 2022–23 Live in HD season picks up where we will have left off at the end of the current season, with more new productions and more Met premieres than in recent decades,” said Met General Manager Peter Gelb. “Our lessons learned during the two years of the pandemic are that the future of the Met, and of opera, rely upon ceaselessly breaking new and diverse artistic ground. It’s our path forward.”

Live in HD audiences will also have the chance to see Michael Mayer’s celebrated production of Verdi’s La Traviata starring soprano Nadine Sierra as Violetta; and the return of two of Robert Carsen’s productions, including Verdi’s Falstaff, with baritone Michael Volle singing the title role in his first Verdi opera at the Met, and Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier, with soprano Lise Davidsen and mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as the Marschallin and Octavian.

Live in HD tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors (65-plus), and $10 for students. Purchase tickets online at www.fryeburgacademy.org/pac, or call the box office at 207-544-9066. The LHE/PAC is located at 18 Bradley Street in Fryeburg on the campus of Fryeburg Academy.