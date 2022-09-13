AUGUSTA — The Nor’easters men’s barbershop chorus, based in Bath/Brunswick, directed by Kathy Robitaille, and Maine-ly Harmony women’s barbershop chorus, based in Augusta, directed by Kathy Greason, are pleased to be “Singing Together Again!” after two years of pandemic silence!

However there seems to be a hitch! It’s a battle of the choruses when the women declare in song that they can do anything better than the men. “Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)” is a show tune composed by Irving Berlin for the 1946 Broadway musical “Annie Get Your Gun.”

The fun begins on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. in the South Parish Congregational Church in Augusta. For advanced ticket information to “Singing Together Again,” contact Barbara Combs at becombs@comcast.net, Kathy Robitaille at kattsy2@yahoo.com, Nancie Hugenbruch at 207-293-4779, or Lea Davis at 207-622-1273.