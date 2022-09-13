Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

It has been truly an honor to represent my neighbors in the Legislature, both in the state House and the Senate. My tenure in the Senate has ended due to term limits and, due to redistricting, some of my constituents will now be living in Senate District 7. Senate District 7 will now include the towns of Castine, Orland, Penobscot and Verona Island which previously have been part of District 8.

With all of these changes, it might leave people wondering who will represent their concerns in the Legislature. I would like to introduce them to Brian Langley from Ellsworth who is running for the Senate and will be on their ballot in November. He and I served together both in the House of Representatives and the Senate. We worked together on many issues affecting the citizens of Hancock County. He and I are closely aligned on many issues and he is very responsive to his constituents.

He has a unique combination of experiences that combines nearly three decades in public education as a CTE instructor and administrator at Hancock County Technical Center. Combined with more than three decades in the private sector as the owner of the Union River Lobster Pot with 35 employees, he has the experience to make good public policy.

In Brian Langley’s 10 years of serving in the Legislature, he served on the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee for eight years and served as its chair for six years. He served two years on Taxation, four years on Marine Resources and two years on the Labor Commerce Research and Economic Development Committees.

Sen. Kimberley Rosen

Bucksport