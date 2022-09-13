Week 2 of the Maine high school sports season is in the books.

From football to soccer, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite photos of local teams during last week’s games.

John Bapst vs. Old Town football

John Bapst’s Logun McMahon carries the ball in the first half of their game against Old Town at Alfond Stadium at the University of Maine Thursday night. Bapst lead 25-0 at halftime. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

John Bapst’s Logun McMahon casually carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of the game against Old Town at Alfond Stadium at the University of Maine Thursday night. Bapst lead 25-0 at halftime. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

James Cody of Old Town High School tries to break free for a run during a game against John Bapst High School in Alfond Stadium in Orono, Maine, on Sept. 8, 2022. Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Schilmoeller Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Schilmoeller Old Town’s James Cote carries the ball away from John Bapst’s Tristan Martin in first half action of their football game at Alfond Stadium at the University of Maine Thursday night. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN John Bapst’s Tristan Martin intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Old Town’s James Cote in the first half of the game at Alfond Stadium at the University of Maine Thursday night. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Bangor vs. Camden Hills girls soccer

Olivia Scott from Bangor and Kierra McKinnon from Camden Hills fight for the ball in a girls soccer match at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Camden Hills’ goalie Maddy Tohanczyn picks up a loose ball during the during a girls soccer match against Bangor High School at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Sept. 9, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Bangor High School’s Izzy Ireland plays defense during a Sept. 9, 2022, girls soccer match against Camden Hills at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN Bangor High School’s Anna Connors and Camden Hills’ Leah Snyder race for the ball during the girls soccer match on Sept. 9, 2022, at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Bangor High School’s Ashley Schultz and Camden Hill’s Izzy Debrosky chase down the ball in a girls soccer match at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Sept. 9, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Orono vs. Stearns football

Orono High School’s Pierce Walston tackles Stearns/Schenck football player Nicholas Powers in Orono on Sept. 9, 2022. Orono took an early 24-6 lead in the game but eventually lost 34-30. Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Schilmoeller

Orono High School’s Kase Walston runs the ball as the Red Riots played the Stearns/Schenck football team in Orono on Sept. 9, 2022. Orono took an early 24-6 lead in the game but eventually lost 34-30. Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Schilmoeller