It will be the second proposal for a major new subdivision to go before the Planning Board in as many months. The plan will go before the board as the city faces a housing crunch that has led to rent increases and first-time homebuyers being outbid in the real estate market.

If approved, construction would begin in January, Freeman said in the permit application. The 61 units would be split among 11 buildings with four to six units each, and the development would include an entry road and a few smaller roads. Each unit would be two stories tall and have a garage.

The so-called Northbrook Apartments subdivision’s entry road would be located across from the studios for Zone Radio Corp. The property borders Husson University on one side and the St. Joseph Healthcare Park on the other, where the health care organization has a number of provider offices.

Freeman bought the 6-acre plot last October, according to city records. He did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The 61-unit proposal will go before the Planning Board more than a month after a subdivision that would add 60 housing units went before the board and faced vocal objections from neighbors.

The Planning Board voted last week to continue its deliberations on whether to approve developer Emily Ellis’ proposal to build a 30-duplex subdivision off of Lancaster Avenue near its intersection with Essex Street.

Neighbors have raised concerns about traffic, noise and water pressure being diluted from the addition of the housing units.