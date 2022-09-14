South Portland broke ground on a new skate park on Tuesday.

It’s been a years-long journey to bring the park to reality.

City officials said the plans started with a determined middle school student who wanted the community to have a safe place to skate.

The park will include half pipes, quarter pipes and more.

The city did kick in some money for the skate park, but city officials say most of the money for the park was raised with donations and grants.

“The skate park committee raised $140,000,” Anthony Johnson of South Portland Parks and Recreation said. “It’s going to be a 10,000-square-foot park. I think it’ll be one of the nicest parks in the area.”

The park is near the high school and community center in South Portland.