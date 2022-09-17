JEFFERSON — The Lincoln County Democratic Committee has announced that Waldoboro’s Brian Dunn and Laura Buxbaum will supply music in the folk tradition for the Sunday, Oct. 2 Harvest Dinner in Jefferson.

The Harvest Dinner is open to the public and walk-in space is not guaranteed. While space remains, reservations can be made in advance at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/2022harvest.

The event organizer Valarie Johnson said,“Laura and Brian’s music will be the perfect accompaniment to our meal. We’re so happy they will be able to join us for the afternoon.”

Dunn plays mandolin, mandola, and banjo, and is well known in the Midcoast area for his renderings of Irish folk, music of the sea and sailing, and a handful of originals recorded with The Alehouse String Band. Buxbaum is an accomplished cellist and choral singer, who for the past several years has partnered with Dunn.

“We’ll supply a simple meal of hearty chowders, soups, and stews that will include vegan options created by LCDC volunteers,” Johnson explained. “There will also be homemade bread and apple cider. Our meal is served by candidates and elected officials, and the event concludes with plenty of desserts — think apple and pumpkin pies!”

Reservations for the meal are $20 for individuals. Guests who choose to make a reservation as a host for $50 will be recognized as a sponsor at the event and online. Children under 10 will eat free.

Full details, including which candidates are expected to attend can be found at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/harvest . For more information about this event, please contact Johnson at 207-549-3358.

The LCDC uses the money raised through this and other fundraising initiatives to support their local efforts in Lincoln County. Its grassroots mission is to organize volunteers and communicate with voters in support of candidates who believe in the Democratic ideals and principles of government by, of, and for all the people.

The Lincoln County Democratic Committee promotes the ideals, principles, and philosophy we share as Democrats. The nomination and election of candidates who advocate these ideals and principles ensure an effective, democratic government of and for all the people.