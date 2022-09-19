Hannaford is set to open a second location in Scarborough.

The new supermarket and pharmacy will be at 417 Payne Road, which is the address of the Shaw’s store that is closing Wednesday.

Hannaford expects construction to start in early 2023.

The store itself is expected to open in the summer of 2023 with an estimated 150 employees.

“Growing our business in our own backyard is a huge point of pride. We look forward to making it even easier for Scarborough-area customers to do their grocery shopping for the week or pick up that one item they need,” Hannaford Vice President of Operations Todd Bullen said. “We are proud to invest further in our state, bring new jobs to the area and strengthen our relationship with the community.”

Hannaford said the existing store in Scarborough will continue to operate.