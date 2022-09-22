LEWISTON — Maya Johnston has joined the Creators Department at Rinck Advertising as a graphic designer, bringing her vast array of talents to the full-service agency. Johnston has several years of experience as an in-house animator, specializing in 2D vector animation and motion design, including animating over 20 logos for various brands and organizations.

Johnston will provide a variety of design solutions including video, animation, photography, typography, and color theory, for print and digital mediums for both in-house and client projects. Having Maya’s broad experience and expertise with various types of animation in-house is particularly beneficial for Rinck clients, given the increasing need for animation services.

“Maya is a very gifted designer, particularly with animation and motion design. With her skillset we’ve expanded our team’s capabilities in some important areas,” said Chad Vander Lugt, executive creative director. “Maya’s ability to create engaging and creative content, particularly with animation will be a great addition to our clients’ social media presence. And, her ability to contribute on our more traditional advertising and design work will help elevate what we can offer our clients. But, perhaps more importantly, she was the right fit for our culture. We felt like she was ‘Rinck’ from our first meeting with her. In her short time with us, she has already proven that to be the case.”

“I am excited to join Rinck and contribute to some fun, impactful work,” Johnston stated. “I was attracted to the agency’s in-house team of creatives, not to mention some big-league clients. I’m excited about the potential to learn from such a dynamic creative team and receive mentorship in art direction.”

Johnston joins the Creators team at Rinck, a team which is the result of a new and innovative approach to creation and integration across several areas. The Creators at Rinck are an integrated group of professionals spanning several departments within the agency including graphic designers, art directors, content creators, digital developers, and others who collaborate to develop dynamic campaigns on behalf of clients.

Johnston’s clients will include Pet Naturals pet supplements and the Intermodal Association of North America, among others. A remote employee, she lives in Baltimore, Maryland, and earned her bachelor’s degree in Studio Art with a concentration in graphic design from the University of Maryland in 2019.