Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 251 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,569. Check out our tracker for more information.

Thousands of Uber’s drivers and passengers have reported being sexually assaulted or raped over the past several years.

Covenant’s IT employees could take jobs with a new contractor, switch to different jobs in the system or leave the organization.

The developments come at a time when Bangor renters and prospective homeowners face low inventory and fierce competition.

The mill had exited the regional wood market two years ago, limiting effects on the wider Maine forest products industry.

At a virtual news conference on Wednesday alongside West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, Golden argued the bill’s provisions will appeal to his voters.

Robots are whizzing around the University of Southern Maine, drumming up business for a futuristic food delivery service.

The Community School is acquiring a property that includes forestland, alpine, salt marsh, vernal pool and tidal creek environments.

At 154 parts per trillion, the results far exceeded the state’s interim standard of 20 parts per trillion for PFAS in drinking water.

Senior center and captain Morgan Trimper said Molly Engstrom stresses efficiency and high intensity on the ice.

Hunters should look for these signs when they head afield in search of Maine’s largest game animal.

Vibrant fall colors are expected to start showing throughout central Maine over the next week.

Lingering browntail moth caterpillar hairs can still cause rashes months after the insect has transformed into its adult stage.

In other Maine news …

175,000 Mainers eligible for Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness

Home sales continued decline in August as prices steadily rose

Waterville and Winslow will spend $88K to not have dark-sky lighting on bridge

Portland’s Dogfish Bar & Grille closing after more than 20 years

You can visit Acadia for free this weekend

Hallways and classroom at Bangor High closed due to leaking roof

GOP megadonor behind texts accusing Janet Mills of indoctrinating kids has been revealed

Lawmakers will subpoena Maine DHHS for child death records

Wabanaki voters elect new chief and reelect 2 veteran leaders

Maine State Police chief stepping down

Orono store’s ex-manager gets probation for illegally using credit cards to keep doors open

Greenbush man arrested after attempted break-ins pleads not guilty

Maine fugitive arrested in Tampa

Mistrial declared during Gardiner homicide case after jurors disturbed by body cam footage

New $143M Maine Correctional Center opens after 4 years of construction

Massachusetts man killed in Saco crash

Motorcyclist killed in Gorham collision has been identified