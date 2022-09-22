Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 251 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,569. Check out our tracker for more information.
Report of sexual assault by Uber driver in Bangor highlights national trend
Thousands of Uber’s drivers and passengers have reported being sexually assaulted or raped over the past several years.
IT restructuring at Bangor hospital’s parent organization affects more than 100 employees
Covenant’s IT employees could take jobs with a new contractor, switch to different jobs in the system or leave the organization.
Bangor approves 2 new housing subdivisions with 121 total units
The developments come at a time when Bangor renters and prospective homeowners face low inventory and fierce competition.
The Jay mill closure will be a major blow despite its recent decline
The mill had exited the regional wood market two years ago, limiting effects on the wider Maine forest products industry.
After bucking Joe Biden on spending, Jared Golden runs on Inflation Reduction Act
At a virtual news conference on Wednesday alongside West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, Golden argued the bill’s provisions will appeal to his voters.
Robots are now delivering lunch to students at a Maine university
Robots are whizzing around the University of Southern Maine, drumming up business for a futuristic food delivery service.
MDI school acquires 72 acres of forest for outdoor education
The Community School is acquiring a property that includes forestland, alpine, salt marsh, vernal pool and tidal creek environments.
Union public drinking water system takes well offline after testing high for PFAS
At 154 parts per trillion, the results far exceeded the state’s interim standard of 20 parts per trillion for PFAS in drinking water.
UMaine women’s hockey team starts season with a new coach and more ‘aggressive’ style
Senior center and captain Morgan Trimper said Molly Engstrom stresses efficiency and high intensity on the ice.
5 things hunters need to know to successfully find a moose
Hunters should look for these signs when they head afield in search of Maine’s largest game animal.
Here’s where fall foliage is starting to change in Maine
Vibrant fall colors are expected to start showing throughout central Maine over the next week.
Fall yard work can stir up irritating browntail moth caterpillar hairs
Lingering browntail moth caterpillar hairs can still cause rashes months after the insect has transformed into its adult stage.
In other Maine news …
175,000 Mainers eligible for Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness
Home sales continued decline in August as prices steadily rose
Waterville and Winslow will spend $88K to not have dark-sky lighting on bridge
Portland’s Dogfish Bar & Grille closing after more than 20 years
You can visit Acadia for free this weekend
Hallways and classroom at Bangor High closed due to leaking roof
GOP megadonor behind texts accusing Janet Mills of indoctrinating kids has been revealed
Lawmakers will subpoena Maine DHHS for child death records
Wabanaki voters elect new chief and reelect 2 veteran leaders
Maine State Police chief stepping down
Orono store’s ex-manager gets probation for illegally using credit cards to keep doors open
Greenbush man arrested after attempted break-ins pleads not guilty
Maine fugitive arrested in Tampa
Mistrial declared during Gardiner homicide case after jurors disturbed by body cam footage
New $143M Maine Correctional Center opens after 4 years of construction
Massachusetts man killed in Saco crash