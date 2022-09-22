Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

While much of my time these days is consumed with making shovels, I wanted to write and ask folks to join me in supporting MaryAnne Kinney for Maine Senate District 11.

My time as Senate President, representing Waldo County, really showed me how important it is to have a strong senator representing our region. Sometimes we’re forgotten. MaryAnne won’t let that happen — she’s proven that she fights for you in Augusta.

She knows that high costs are really hurting Mainers, she knows that skyrocketing spending isn’t smart or sustainable, and she clearly understands how the decisions made in Augusta (often bad ones) will hurt or help you.

She’s focused on stopping cost hikes and increasing job opportunities in Waldo County; it’s clear her heart and mind are right where they need to be. That’s the kind of senator we deserve.

I hope you will join me in voting for MaryAnne Kinney as our next state senator for Waldo County.

Mike Thibodeau

Frankfort