Foxcroft Academy 11, Dexter High School 1

At Dexter:

Daniel DeCatalina had a hat trick and assisted on another goal leading Foxcroft Academy to a 11-1 win over Dexter.

Baden Mercer had a goal and 3 assists for the 2-3 Ponies. Lucas Pastor, Mateo Mendez, Fernando Oliveira, Kyle Jankunas, Kiernan Schriver, Caden Fowles, and Pablo Rosano all had goals for Foxcroft Academy while Donnie Poole, Mateo Mendez, Kiernan Schriver, Peyton Wellman, Pablo Rosano, and Hayden Hanson 2, had assists.

The 1-5 Tigers got a goal from Dayson Rienhardt assisted by Ezekiel Bermudez