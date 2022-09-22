Western Maine could see its first snowfall of the year at the end of the week.

The western mountains could get up to an inch of snow in the highest regions, as temperatures drop through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service office in Gray.

Good Evening. A very cold weekend is ahead for the Higher Summits, as they expect their first snowfall of the season. Here's the wind chill and forecasted snowfall for the extended weekend. #NHwx #MEwx pic.twitter.com/Y4YLPAgSW4 — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) September 22, 2022

Temperatures in the western mountains could drop to lows in the mid-20s over the weekend.

Snow isn’t expected across the rest of Maine at this time, with expected lows in the mid-40s in the Bangor region throughout the weekend.

Temperatures in northern Maine could drop into the mid to low 30s on Friday night into Saturday morning, according to the NWS office in Caribou.