ROCKLAND — The Good Tern Gallery, at 750 Main Street in Rockland, will feature the paintings of Lizzie Lombardo through Oct. 31. There will be a wine tasting and reception to meet the artist on Friday, Sept. 30 from 4-6 p.m. Gallery curator Lois Anne is teaming up with the Good Tern Co-op’s wine and beer buyer Deminique Cole for the artist’s reception.

Lombardo was born in Thomaston and studied sculpture at Pratt Institute in New York, before moving back to mid-coast Maine. Her work combines an interest in historical icons and events of popular culture and social issues, as well as experiences of her own and people she knows. Among other things, she is interested in creating installations as “environments” of her own fantasy and guiding viewers to experience and interact with the art. “My work is a conglomerate of imagery inspired by Maine’s rural and coastal landscape, internet culture, retro sci-fi and horror films, and weird found objects. Through my practice I find humor in feelings and how I relate to my environment.”

Cole has chosen four wines from the store shelves, which she feels are perfect for the fall season; three are new arrivals in the Good Tern store. “All four would make excellent additions to a fall party or alongside a Thanksgiving feast,” said Cole. Contact! by Jean Aubron, produced in the Loire Valley of France, features the Melon Blanc grape and has an unusual orange coloration; 27 Spumante Rosé Brut, by producer Vitivinicola Rota, is a Lambrusco Rosato hailing from Emilia-Romagna, Italy; Lilith by Poggio Anima is a Primitivo from Salento, Italy; and Chinon Cabernet Franc, by Paul Buisse, also from the Loire Valley, is medium bodied and pairs well with grilled meats and soft cheese, particularly goat cheese.

The art exhibition is taking place in both the Good Tern store and the Hole in the Wall bagel shop. The wine tasting will be held in the Cafe of the Good Tern store. A small selection of cheeses and crackers will be served. The event is free and open to all; wine is restricted to those 21 and older. For more information please contact Cole at wineandbeer@goodtern.coop.

Good Tern Natural Foods Co-op is a member-owned food and health store, founded in 1980 to provide healthy food and wellness choices at reasonable prices for the local community. The Co-op’s Education & Community Outreach Committee is a volunteer effort to engage residents of Midcoast Maine and beyond in fun and satisfying ways to learn while improving their own mental and physical health as well as ensuring a healthy planet.