A search is underway for a Bangor man who went missing from his apartment nearly two weeks ago.

Jeffrey Yaco, 65, has not been seen at his apartment since around Sept. 9, according to the Bangor Police Department. Yaco’s phone and medications are still at the apartment, and his disappearance is not considered typical.

Yaco, a white man who stands 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

He has not been seen over a two-week span by a friend who typically drives Yaco places, and he has missed a number of scheduled medical appointments, officials said.

It is unknown what Yaco was wearing when he left his apartment.

Anyone who thinks that they may have seen Yaco can contact Detective Robert Hallett of the Bangor Police Department at 207-947-7384, extension 5755.